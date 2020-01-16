February 15, 1951 - January 10, 2020 Aaron (Hollie) Holland Groth III passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Boonsboro, MD. A native of Auburn, Alabama Hollie was born February 15, 1951 and was very proud that he could say he was born at the Auburn University Infirmary. Hollie graduated Auburn High School in 1969 and attended Auburn University where he studied as an Architect and Builder. Hollie worked for several contractors over his career building hospitals as well as working for Disney Development where he had the opportunity to supervise several Disney Orlando hotels and the planned Disney development Celebration. While with Disney he was also tasked to help complete the first Disney Cruise Ship being built in Italy as well as supporting the completion of Euro Disney in France. In addition to his career, Hollie was an accomplished musician beginning with drums in Auburn High School and moving to Bass and Dobro for several bluegrass bands including some unscripted opportunities playing with several famous musicians. Hollie continued to play and loved his instruments and the music memories his entire life. Hollie is survived by his daughter: Shannon Bailey (Keith) of Dothan; grandchildren: Christopher Liuzzi, Emily Bailey, Colton Bailey and Jesse Bailey; sister: Catherine Groth; brother: Steven (Annie) Groth; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, January 17th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11:00am, Saturday, January 18th at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Charles Cummings officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Holland Groth, III, Mr. Aaron "Hollie"
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Jan 18
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
1000 E. Samford Avenue
Auburn, AL 36830
