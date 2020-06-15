March 2, 1989 - June 9, 2020 Graveside service for Kentavious Holland, 31, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Minister Mary C. Holland will officiate. Mr. Holland, who passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Opelika, AL, was born March 2, 1989 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memory: twin sons, Kentavious Holland, Jr. and Kentavion Holland both of Opelika, AL; mother and step-father, Janice (Jessie) Foreman of Opelika, AL; father and step-mother, Curtis (Tameka) Ross of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Shaquitta Holland and Courtney (Michael) Ford both of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Evanderis Ross and Corderal Blackmon both of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Doris Holland of Opelika, AL; paternal grandparents, Willie and Mary Ross of Opelika, AL; seven aunts, Wynadine (Albert) Morris of Beauregard, AL, Minster Mary C. Holland of Andrews AFB, MD, Annie Edwards of Opelika, AL, Mildred (James) Smith of Auburn, AL, Minnie Holland of Salem, AL, Tracy (Joe) Dunn of Opelika, AL and Nicole Ross of Killeen, TX; three uncles, Willie Ross, Jr., Robert Ross and Kevin Ross all of Opelika, AL; a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
