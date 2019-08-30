August 28, 1958 - August 24, 2019 Larry Thomas "LT" Holland: Funeral service for Larry Holland, 60, of Auburn, AL (Brownsville Community), will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cobb Cemetery, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate. Public viewing will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Holland, who passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born August 28, 1958 in Macon County, Alabama. Survivors include: wife of 36 years, Lendy Holland of Auburn, AL; daughter, Titeka (Roderick) Blackmon of Auburn, AL; son, Johnnerrius Giles of Auburn, AL; seven sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Simmons of Nyack, NY, Alice Gilmore Green of Nya, NY, Vera Congress of Demopolis, AL, Gertrude Crump of Hillcrest, NY, Ethel Mae Jackson of Bloomfield, NJ, Virginia (Charlie B.) Dowdell of Opelika, AL and Vonnie (Randolph) Richardson of Montclair, NJ; two brothers, John T. (Kathy) Crump and Thomas Holland both of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Mary Harvey of Auburn, AL; mother-in-law, Rosie Lee Finley of Auburn, AL; devoted brother-in-law, Horace Brooks of Auburn, AL; three sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jimmy) Ogletree, Rosie Mae Finley of Auburn, AL and Janice (Johnny) Vickerstaff of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, James Finley and Randall Finley both of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, Ki-Jana Jones, Ka-Jarvis Lamar Jones, Ke-Jarvis Omar Jones and Jasmine Pollard; three great-grandchildren, Ra'Shawn Chisholm, Mohaundis Smith and Mohauvi Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
