July 19, 1955 - March 8, 2020 Funeral service for Wendell Holland, 64, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am Monday, March 16, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate. Mr. Holland, who passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Auburn, Alabama, was born July 19, 1955 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1:00 pm 7:00 pm. He leaves to cherish his memory: ten sisters, Sara Buchanon, Hazel (Lincoln) Jefferson of Detroit, MI, Belinda Jackson of Clarksville, TN, Gail Wilson, Alice Cook, Bernice Holland, Mildred Dallas, Gwendolyn Holland all of Auburn, AL, Annie Lois Shealey of Loachapoka, AL and Michelle Holland of Dayton, OH; five brothers, Terry (Gloria) Holland of Oakland, CA, David Holland, Vance (Sharon) Holland, Tony Holland all of Auburn, AL and Brando Holland of Dayton, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
