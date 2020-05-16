March 10, 1962 - May 14, 2020 Graveside service for Irma Holloway, 57, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Bishop Larry Johnson will officiate. Ms. Holloway, who passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Riverdale, GA, was born March 10, 1962 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: seven children, Demetrious Foreman of LaGrange, GA, Lewis Bandell Foreman, Marquez Troydell Foreman, Antavious Foreman, Laderrick Foreman, Janelius Foreman all of Opelika, AL and Laniko Foreman of Auburn, AL; six sisters, Patricia (Willie) Ward of Riverdale, GA, Brenda Foreman, Bernice Foreman of Opelika, AL, Clarice Foreman of Tuscaloosa, AL, Elizabeth Foreman of Lafayette, AL and Earnestine Johnson of Opelika, AL; one brother, Oscar Foreman of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
