Mr. Eddie B. Holloway, 76 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Calvin Marshall, Pastor; Rev. George Rampey, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly, AL. Mr. Holloway is survived by his four children: Eddie (Veronica) Brooks of Opelika, AL, Jessie (Kim) Brooks of Covington, GA, Brenda Brooks of Opelika, AL and Dennis (Natalie) Brooks of Oxford, GA; four sisters: Helen Holloway, Doris (William) Thomas, Louise (Melvin) Askew, all of LaFayette, AL and Marie Carlisle, Lanett, AL, one brother, Willie C. Holloway of LaGrange, GA, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Holloway, Mr. Eddie B.
Service information
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
Antioch Baptist Church
County Road 28
Lafayette, AL 36862
