April 20, 1942 - September 7, 2019 James Frederick Holmes, 77, passed away in Auburn, AL on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Bay Minette, AL on April 20, 1942. Funeral services will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00pm (CST) with Dr. Cory Smith, Reverend Charles Cummings, and Dr. George Mathison presiding. Visitation will be held following the service. Graveside services will be held at the Bay Minette Cemetery on Thursday at 1:00pm (CST). Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Irene Holmes and twin sons, Roger Kevin and Richard Keith. Jim graduated from Baldwin County High School in 1960 in Bay Minette, AL. He completed his Bachelor of Aeronautical Administration from Auburn University in 1964. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at Auburn University. Following graduation, Jim served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. During his five years of service, he flew KC-135 tankers in the Vietnam Era. He earned the Air Force Air Medal for his service. After his military service, he flew for Delta Airlines until his retirement in 2002. During this time he was a member of the Air Line Pilots Association. Jim was a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church where he attended the McGhee/Lacy Sunday school class. He also participated in the men's Tuesday morning Bible study group, worked with the food pantry and taught beginner computer classes for the Christian Women's Job Corps. He also participated in many other senior groups. Jim was considered to be an authority on birds. He also enjoyed playing golf, reading, and travelling with family and birding friends. Jim was a member of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and was an avid Auburn fan. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Gloria S. Holmes, his sons, Dr. James F. Holmes, Jr, and his wife Dr. Cindy Chang of Sacramento, CA and Dr. David Holmes and Dr. Rona Holmes of Auburn, AL. He is also survived by his brother, Harold Holmes and his wife, Charlotte Holmes of Bay Minette, AL, and his sister-in-law, Linda Bridges of Ocala, FL. He was devoted "Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren, Matthew, Luke and Ryan Holmes of Auburn, AL and Kaitlyn and Audrey Holmes of Sacramento, CA. In addition, he has several nieces and nephews across the country. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to either: 1) the AU Methodist Church choir: AUMC, PO Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831-3135 or the United Methodist Children's Home: 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 235, Montgomery, Alabama 36106.
