April 20, 1942 - September 7, 2019 Mr. James Frederick Holmes, 77 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be published at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
