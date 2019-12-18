December 2, 1944 - December 16, 2019 Myrtle B. Holt of Society Hill, Alabama was born in Deatsville, Alabama on December 2, 1944 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on December 16, 2019. She was 75 years old. She was a Member at Marvyn Parkway Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lewis Haywood, Sr. and Margie Nabors Haywood; sister, Margaret Hussey; brother, Jimmy Haywood; sister, Jeanie Whaley; nephew, Billy "Roho" Haywood. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Melvin Holt; son, Jimbo "Bubba" Holt; sister, Donna Rudd (Wayne); niece, Teresa Haywood, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother David Floyd officiating. Interment will follow at Holt Family Cemetery.
