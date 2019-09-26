August 10, 1956 - September 23, 2019 Gary Lynn Hood, 63, of Auburn, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. at Notasulga First Baptist Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 3:00 P.M. Mr. Hood was the head estimator and project coordinator for East Alabama Electric where he worked for 42 years. He was well-respected and developed many long-lasting friendships in and around Auburn. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Carolyn Hood; his children April (Chris) Floyd and Clint Hood; his grandchildren Andrew and Avery Floyd and Ava Hood; his brother Michael (Tammy) Hood; his mother Marjorie Hood; his parents -in-law Jerry and Donna Goodson; his sister-in-law Ann (Leon) Story; his brothers-in-law Ed (Cathy) Story, Randy (Dolly) Story, and Mark (Cheryl) Goodson; his aunts Mary Jane (James) Godfrey and Jackie Adams; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special friends Eddie and Beverly Hughes. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Hood. Gary was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. -War Eagle Friend!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.