August 10, 1956 - September 23, 2019 Gary Lynn Hood, 63, of Auburn, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. at Notasulga First Baptist Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 3:00 P.M. Mr. Hood was the head estimator and project coordinator for East Alabama Electric where he worked for 42 years. He was well-respected and developed many long-lasting friendships in and around Auburn. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Carolyn Hood; his children April (Chris) Floyd and Clint Hood; his grandchildren Andrew and Avery Floyd and Ava Hood; his brother Michael (Tammy) Hood; his mother Marjorie Hood; his parents -in-law Jerry and Donna Goodson; his sister-in-law Ann (Leon) Story; his brothers-in-law Ed (Cathy) Story, Randy (Dolly) Story, and Mark (Cheryl) Goodson; his aunts Mary Jane (James) Godfrey and Jackie Adams; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special friends Eddie and Beverly Hughes. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Hood. Gary was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. -War Eagle Friend!

