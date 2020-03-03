December 29, 1933 - February 28, 2020 Anne was born in Auburn, AL., to Fred Lee Brower and Elizabeth Thigpen Brower. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Gloria Whelan, and her daughter, Debi Tatum Peak. Anne is survived by her sister, Charlotte Bizzell, and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Sylvia Brower, and Lee and Karen Brower. She is also survived by her children, William Alvin Tatum, Jr. (Jamie), Elizabeth Ruth Tatum (Marvin Sprinkle), Victoria Tatum Cooper (Reed), Joel Tatum, and David Gerald Tatum (Melissa), and a special niece, Beth Blocker. Anne had twelve grandchildren, Ashley Hughes (Jason), Tim Pittman (Kelly), Rachel Jenkins (Terrell), Trey Peak, Justin Newman (Danielle), Sean Cooper, Emily Tatum, Jacob Tatum, Margaret Tatum, Sawyer Tatum, Tere Sheppard (Mitchell), Jeb Arington (Lauren), and Sarah Arington (Kurt Kelly). She also had seven great-grandchildren. Anne grew up and raised her family in Auburn. She worked as the switchboard operator at Lee County Hospital, now EAMC, for over twenty years. When she moved to Atlanta, she worked with Harry Norman Realtors for another twenty years. Upon retirement, she returned to Alabama to be with her family. Anne loved gardening. She left each place she lived greener than she found it. She filled the earth and pots with flowers and greenery, and many gleaned from her yard, spreading the beauty and bounty she worked to cultivate. Anne's memory will bloom each spring for all to enjoy. A service in her honor will be held at one o'clock, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church where she was a long time member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
