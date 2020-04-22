Kristin Watson Hornsby, age 39, a well-loved soul and resident of Auburn, Alabama, passed away with her husband by her side on the evening of April 19, 2020 following a courageous battle with stage IV breast cancer. Kristin is survived by her loving husband, Jason Nicholas Hornsby; her three sons, Brooks, Gunnar and Chance; her parents, Nathan Cook Watson (Deborah) and Sue Ann Fox (John); her sister and best friend, Andrea Leigh Watson and many other family members. Raised in Montgomery, Alabama, Kristin was a member of the graduating class of 1999 at Trinity Presbyterian School and later attended Auburn University where she graduated with a degree in human development and family studies. Kristin worked for Evans Realty and was a devoted member of the Church of the Highlands, Auburn campus. Kristin was a kind-hearted and loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends across Alabama, Florida and elsewhere. Her husband, three boys and two dogs were the lights of her life as was Lake Martin, her Auburn Tigers and an army of friends both old and new. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and her ability to accentuate the positive. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in honor of Kristin on a date and location to be determined and announced at a later time. Flowers can be sent to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home for the private graveside service scheduled for Friday.
