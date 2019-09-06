Shirley Ann Beaty Houston April 20, 1963 - August 28, 2019 Funeral service for Shirley Ann Houston, 56, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, AL 36852 with interment at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Lafayette, AL, Reverend Arthur Thomas will officiate. Mrs. Houston, who passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 20, 1963 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, September 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Houston will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services. Survivors include: husband, Bobbie Charles Houston of Opelika, AL; three daughters, Shirley Collins (Michael Jones), Tiaschia Beaty and Angela Beaty all of Opelika, AL; four sons, Demarquis (Tivia) Beaty, Rodney Beaty, Bobby Beaty and Wilson Beaty all of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Hurley (John) Ray of Opelika, AL, Barbara (Sanders) Brooks of Lafayette, AL, Geraldine (Mose) Todd, Cathy Houston both of Opelika, AL and Ocie Turner of Lafayette, AL; four brothers, Tommy (Helen) Beaty, Jerome Beaty both of Opelika, AL, Walter (Barbara) Beaty and Jerome (Jeanette) Giddens both of Valley, AL; eight grandchildren, Damarious Beaty of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA, Jamarious Frazier of Alexander City, AL, Ny'Querious Dowdell, Zachary Thomas, Marsiah Collins, Italy Slaughter, Ry'Queshia Beasley and Linda Beaty all of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Carrie Henderson of Lafayette, AL and Lucy Banks of Cusseta, AL; five devoted nieces, Jasmine Todd, Beverly Thomas, Pamela Beaty, Rebecca Lockhart and LaToya Lockhart; devoted cousin, Albert Floyd; two extended grandchildren, Kaylon Beasley and Kayden Beasley; two devoted friends, Heather Watts and Arlie Johnson; god-daughter, LaSparkle Holloway and family; father and mother-in-law, David (Betty) Foster of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Patricia (Kenneth) Forman and Betty Jean Foster of Opelika, AL; one brother-in-law, Eddie (EJ) Houston of Atlanta, GA; her pet dog, Kyng; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
