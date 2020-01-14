July 10, 1928 - January 10, 2020 Mrs. Bettye Doris McSween Howard, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 10, 2020, at her home. Bettye was a lifelong resident of Alabama and enjoyed a 38 year career with the State. She was employed by Vocational Rehabilitation Services as a Supervisor for Opelika and Montgomery offices. She received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education from Auburn University and many Honors and Awards during her career. Bettye also enjoyed volunteering for the Auburn United Methodist Church and the East Alabama Medical Center Auxiliary, along with various civic clubs and organizations. Bettye was preceded in death by her husband Ed C. Howard, Jr. and is survived by one daughter Susan Carol Howard Farish (Hunter M. Farish, Jr.) Auburn; one granddaughter Leah Danielle Blake-Schamp (Peter Schamp) New Orleans, LA; and two great grandchildren Julian David and Susan Estelle Schamp, New Orleans, LA. Funeral services will be held graveside at Tuskegee Cemetery on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at her home at 1254 Kinsley Ct., Auburn, AL.
Service information
Jan 16
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Tuskegee Cemetery
Tuskegee Cemetery
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Tuskegee Cemetery
Tuskegee, AL 36083
