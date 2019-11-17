1939 - 2019 Minnie L. Howard, age 80 passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bethany House in Opelika, Alabama. She was born on January 16, 1939 to the late Early and Flossie LeGear. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Jesse Howard. She earned her Master's Degree from Auburn University. She served many years in Case Management as a social worker. She is survived by her son, David Howard; daughters, Gwen Howard Pack (Mike), Jessica Hall (Mike) and Carrie Howard Perry; 7 grandchildren: Lee, Shane, Hillary, Bryan, Jacob, Sara Alexis and Gear; 11great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Graham (Kenneth) and Ann Snell; brother, Jack LeGear (Darlene) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Graveside service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Garden Hills Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

