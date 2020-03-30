October 18, 1996 - March 23, 2020 Graveside service for Alexandria "Alex" Howell, 23, of Fayetteville, NC formerly of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, Reverend J.W. Jones will officiate. Mrs. Howell, who passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home in Fayetteville, NC, was born October 18, 1996 in Lee County, AL. Public viewing will be Monday, March 30, 2020, from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm. She leaves to cherish his memory: husband, Leshawn Howell of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Braylen Howell and Cameron Howell both of Fayetteville, NC; father, Francis (Katrina) West of Auburn, AL; mother, Johnnie L. West (Willie Thomas) of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Kendra Brown, Drew West, Katrice Byrd, Latisha Byrd all of Auburn, AL and Betty Carr of Lafayette, AL; two brothers, Lamar Carr and Regginel Tucker both of Lafayette, AL; three aunts, Maxine (Walter) Collier, Doretha Sturdivant both of Auburn, AL and Ardrallis (Leroy) Simpson of Salem, AL; five uncles, Calvin Gilmore, Dennis (Hope) Dowdell, Rodney Dowdell, Cedric Dowdell and Derek Gentry all of Auburn, AL; mother-in-law, Sharon Howell (Ronald Holloway) of Lafayette, AL; father-in-law, Walter Carr of Lafayette, AL; one brother-in-law, Kelvin Howell of Lanett, AL; one niece, Alayah Bufford of Auburn, AL; one nephew, Cortez Bufford of Auburn, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants try and maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Howell Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
