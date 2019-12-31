June 22, 1953 - December 23, 2019 Wanda R. Howell of Auburn was born June 22, 1953 and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 23, 2019. She was survived by her sons, Brett Howell his wife, Jessalyn Wanlim, and Jordan Howell. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

