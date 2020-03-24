November 21, 1932 - March 21, 2020 Mr. Michael Joseph Hozer of Auburn, AL passed away in Bethany House on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Merilyn Hozer; between them they had four children: Phillip Hozer, Judith Hozer-Cooper (Rick), Pamela Gilbert (Jerry), Sharon Peer-Howell (Rex); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Katalin and Michael Hozer; and sister: Katherine Trent. Michael was born November 21, 1932 in Ontario, Canada. He retired from Uniroyal-Michelin after 40 years of service as an engineer. Michael was a 32 Degree KCCH Scottish Rite Mason with Twin City Lodge #76 and an elder at First Presbyterian Church. He was known as "Captain Mike" by many as he had a love for boating. A Family only memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Bethany House or First Presbyterian Church both of Auburn, AL.
