Funeral service for Mr. Johnny Hubbard, 68, of Montgomery, AL and formally of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Leon Marshall will officiate. Interment will be held at 9:00 am (cst) Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Mr. Hubbard passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. He was a retired US Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era. The family will receive family and friends Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Survivors are: his wife, Pamela Hubbard of Montgomery, AL; five sons, Johnny Hubbard, Jr. of Auburn, AL, Kenneth Hubbard of Montgomery, AL, Xavier Jackson of Loachapoka, AL, DeMarcus Kirk (Nikki Gibbon) of Atlanta, GA and DonTavius Kirk of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; his mother, Bertha Stinson of Auburn, AL; five sisters, Charlotte (Alfred) Barnes, Caroline (James) Morris and Connie (Reaco) Echols all of Auburn, AL, Cherrie (Arthur) Harris of Opelika, AL and Cynthia (Kent) McCurdy of Loachapoka, AL; three brothers, Andrew (Geneva) Stinson of Opelika, AL, J.T. Stinson, Jr. and Jerry Stinson both of Auburn, AL; four aunts, Odessa Stinson, Sallie Thomas and Emma Giles all of Auburn, AL and Christine Patrick of Opelika, AL; an uncle Nicholas Frazier of Huntsville, AL; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; a devoted friend, Doug (Gloria) Lewis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Hubbard, Johnny Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.