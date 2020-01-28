November 20, 1930 - January 26, 2020 Odelle Rutherford Hudson of Auburn was born to the late Clayton Elias and Maggie Ella Conway Rutherford on November 20, 1930. She passed away at Oak Park on January 26, 2020. She was 89 years old. She was an active lifetime member and held local, state, and national level offices with The Ladies Auxiliary of The Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Frankie Lloyd Hudson; son, Robert Lloyd Hudson; grandson, Kenneth Lloyd Ward; siblings, Eunice Phillips Johnson, Hettie Vaughan, Georgia Elizabeth Griggs, Margaret Joyce Alvis, Mary Ellen Spratlin, James H. Rutherford, and Betty Doris Morgan. She is survived by her daughters, Olivia Pope, and Marjorie (Don) Gentry; daughter-in-law, Gwen Helman Hudson; grandchildren, Richard Daks Gentry (Wendy), Heather Gentry Sansom (Dean), Robert Lloyd Hudson, Jr., Daniel Wayne Hudson (Mary Beth) Brandi Hudson Pugh, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.
Hudson, Odelle Rutherford
