January 3, 1930 - August 22, 2019 John T. "Jr." Huff of Opelika was born to the late John T. and Eula Huff on January 3, 1930 and passed on August 22, 2019. He was 89 years old. He was an avid bird hunter and loved building anything with wood. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Ann Huff; son, Darrell Huff (Betsy); grandchild, Casey Huff; sister, Eula Will Mayberry. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12:00 until 12:50 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Kevin Johnson officiating. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Lee County Humane Society or Charity of your choice. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing. www.FrederickDean.com Funerals & Cremations
