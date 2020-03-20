Mrs. Betty Walton Hughes, 66 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at New Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Reverend D. Jacobs, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL. Mrs. Hughes is survived by her husband, Jantzen Hughes, her son, David Walton of LaFayette, AL, three sisters: Eva Mae Ford of Camp Hill, AL, Shirley (Nathan) McCants of Lanett, AL and Christine Walton of LaFayette, AL, three grandchildren: Davian, Daylen and Dallas Walton, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

