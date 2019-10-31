February 7, 1947 - October 23, 2019 Funeral service for James Hughley, 72, of Camp Hill, AL, formerly Chattanooga, TN, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 4 Bond Spur Road, Camp Hill, AL 36850 with interment in the church cemetery, Elder Gregory Brown will officiate. Mr. Hughley, who passed away, Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 at the NHC Nursing Health Care of Chattanooga in Tennessee, was born Feb. 7, 1947 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Hughley will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will be from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Hughley will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: his mother, Sarah Elaster of Camp Hill, AL; one brother, John H. Hughley of Camp Hill, AL; two sisters, Mary Scaife and Rae (Kary) Hughley Landrum both of Chattanooga, TN; nephews, Derrick English, William Character, Excellect (Natasha) Character, Jerry Bonner all of Chattanooga, TN, Daquan Shealey of Dadeville, AL and Michael Macon of Phenix City, AL; nieces, Sherry English, Shelia Character, Jacqueline Moore, Synyonta King, Victoria Brooks of Chattanooga, TN, Michelle Collins of Opelika, AL, Kambi Armstrong of Nashville, TN and Ramona Wells of Detroit, MI; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
