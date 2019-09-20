Mrs. Bennie J. Hughley, 82, of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, Lafayette, AL, Rev. Quindarius Jones, Pastor; Rev. Jimmy Brooks, Officiating. Public viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11:00 am 7:00 pm CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Hughley is survived by six daughters: Annie Hughley, Auburn, AL, Vivian (Harry) Veazey, Camp Hill, AL, Sandra (Jimmy) Sutton, Dadeville, AL, Tabatha (Clint) Martineau, Chandler, AZ, Connie (Michael) Watts, Carrollton, GA and Jennifer Hughley, LaGrange, GA; two sons: Gary (Pamela) Hughley, Salem, AL and Henry (Sarah) Hughley, Jr., Weaver, AL; thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.