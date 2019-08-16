December 30, 1966 - August 9, 2019 Richard Anthony "Pee Wee" Hughley: Funeral service for Richard Hughley, 52, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Troy Clark will officiate. Mr. Hughley, who passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 30, 1966 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: parents, Willie Joe and Doris Hughley of Opelika, AL; one brother, Willie James Hughley of Huntsville, AL; four sisters, Jean Marie (Damion) Scott of Opelika, AL, Kimberly Hughley of Montgomery, AL, Latress (Ochigwe) Unaka of Jonesboro, GA and Nekia Parker of Montgomery, AL, god-sisters, Marie Sistrunk, Joann (Gregory) Brown, Mary (Sharmine) Brooks, Renee (Nathaniel) Evans, Loretta Allen all of Opelika, AL, Sharon (Dwight) Jones of Tyron, GA and Janice (Richard) Jemison of Lithonia, GA; god-brother, Joe Lewis Thornton of Opelika, AL; special friend, Dennison Heard of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Mary Helen (Walter) Hughley and Carolyn Diane Davis both of Opelika, AL; five uncles, Charlie (Beartice) Davis, Larry (Gloria) Davis, Eddie Bobby Davis, Henry Davis all of Opelika, AL and James Edward (Abbie) Davis of Tuskegee, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.