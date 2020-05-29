February 17, 1973 - May 18, 2020 Graveside service for Carolyn Hugley, 47, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Johnny Freeman will officiate. Ms. Hugley, who passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born February 17, 1973 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Quenshane Hugley (Randy Dunn) of Opelika, AL, Jerry Barnett of Tampa , FL, April Hugley (Danous Dunn) and Jermey Hugley (Tynisha Foreman) both of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Jameshia Dunn, Jasmine Dunn, Cortez Hegley, OrDarion Hugley-Dunn, Ladanous Hugley-Dunn and Brailynn Dunn; one sister, Timikka Hugley of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Christopher Hugley of Salem, AL and Richard Hugley of Lanett, AL; one uncle, Albert Williams of Salem, AL; six aunts, Shirley Robinson of Atlanta, GA, Lillie Nelson, Maeltha Williams, Juanitta Vinson all of Salem, AL, Lessie Cooper of Columbus, GA and Margaret (Harvey) Walker of New York, NY; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Barnett of Salem, AL; three nieces, Zynique Staples, Jalisa Beasly and Taneshia Barnett; six nephews, Anthony Beasly, Shantavis Hugley, Jemetris Beasly, Demetrious Hugley, Kelvin Barnett (April Whitehead) and Christopher Morris; a host of other relatives and friends.
