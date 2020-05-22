Mr. James Garfield Huguley, 82, of Minneapolis, MN (formerly of Lanett) died Sunday, May 17, 2020 in St. Louis Park, MN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. M. Wright officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mr. Huguley is survived by his four children: Richard A. Huguley, Phenix, AZ, Crystal D. Huguley, Minneapolis, MN, Rhonda Huguley Rogers, Richfield, MN, & Colette Huguley (Zavia) Jaghai, Queens, NY; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

