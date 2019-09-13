Araminta Reeder Hussey, 87, of Tuscaloosa, passed peacefully on September 2 after complication from a stroke. Survived by her sister, Minnie Lee Barker, children Geoffrey, Patrick, Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are welcomed at the Celebration of Life scheduled Sunday, September 15, 11:00AM, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, and committal at Roxana (AL) Cemetery September 15 at 4:00PM. Full obituary online.

