A private funeral service for Mr. Cecil "Bird" Hutchinson, 64, of Loachapoka, AL will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery. Rev. Felix Lockhart will officiate. Mr. Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. He was a 1975 graduate of Loachapoka High School. He is survived by: one son, Gregory Jerome (Kimberly) Pitts of Loachapoka, AL; four grandchildren, Michael Pitts, Adarius Pitts, Destiny Pitts and Adeja Pitts; four sisters, Mary Helen Craighead of Stone Mountain, GA, Estella Pitts of Loachapoka, AL, Regina Ware of Atlanta, GA and Glenda (Michael) Campbell of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Mitchell (Lisa) Hutchinson of Salem, AL and Frederick (Cheryl) Hutchinson of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Doris Hutchinson of Auburn, AL and Maggie Hutchinson of Loachapoka, AL; two uncles, Grady Lewis Hutchinson of Loachapoka, AL and David Hutchinson of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Mary Woodward of Atlanta, GA and Annie B. Foster of Loachapoka, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
