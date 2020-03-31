Mr. Daniel (Big Hut) Hutchinson, 68, a resident of Loachapoka, AL passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. A private funeral service was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Anthony Shealey and Rev. Earnest Griggs officiated the services. Interment was held at Pine Level Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Until his retirement, Mr. Hutchinson was employed by the City of Auburn as a truck driver. Later, he became a driver for Head Start and Auburn University Transit System. He is survived by: his wife, Maggie Hutchinson of Loachapoka, AL; four children, Wesley (Ann) Pitts of Opelika, AL, Lamar Hutchinson and Brenda (Allan) Pace both of Loachapoka, AL and Timothy (Kimberly) Pitts of Phenix City, AL; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Helen H. Craighead of Stone Mountain, GA, Estella H. Pitts of Loachapoka, AL, Regina Ware of Atlanta, GA and Glenda (Michael) Campbell of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Cecil Hutchinson of Loachapoka, AL, Mitchell (Lisa) Hutchinson of Salem, AL and Frederick (Cheryl) Hutchinson of Opelika, AL; four sisters-in-law, Florine Pitts, Betty (Alvin) Graves and Mattie Martin all of Loachapoka, AL and Doris Hutchinson of Auburn, AL; a brother-in-law, Willie James Pitts of Auburn, AL; special friends, Jeffery Nolen, Albert Perry and George Matthews; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Search continues for missing Loachapoka toddler
-
Missing Loachapoka 4-year-old found safe
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
Glenwood’s Tim Fanning bides time during pandemic with cancer surgery looming
-
Not everyone will get checks for virus economic relief. Here's how to find out your status.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.