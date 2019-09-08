September 18, 1931 - August 31, 2019 Milton Henry Isay of Birmingham, Alabama, formerly of Stillwaters in Dadeville, Alabama and Terre Haute, Indiana died peacefully, at his residence, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Jeanette Myers Isay and Milton H. Isay Sr. Milton is survived by his five daughters: Susan Isay of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Beth Isay Sewell (Ken), Lisa Isay Pigg (Mark), Sharon Isay, and Christine Isay Lanier, all of Birmingham, Alabama; his ten grandchildren: Olivia, Michael, Zac, Ava, Katie, Maggie, Robin Aerin, Lily Ahree, Kelly, and Adria; and six great-grandchildren: Marilyn, Mark Abial, Ferran, Rebecca, Miles, and Graydon. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Pendergast Isay; brother, Richard Isay; and his parents. Milton was a 1953 graduate of Haverford College, having studied Political Science and Economics. He spent the two years following his graduation serving in the U. S. Army as a map-maker, taking him to Virginia, California, Washington, and Alaska. Following his service, he began a long career with Mercantile Stores company which took him to Kansas City, Mo., Terre Haute, Ind. where he met Marilyn, and Montgomery, Ala. before he and Marilyn settled in Opelika to raise their family. He and Marilyn lived in the Opelika for 29 years where Milton was the General Manager of Montgomery Fair, which became Gayfers in Auburn. Milton served as the President of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and following his retirement, graduated Auburn University with a Master's degree in History in 1998. A celebration of Milton's life will take place from 1-4pm on Saturday, September 14 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Terre Haute, Indiana. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Alabama or Bridge Ministries in Birmingham, Alabama. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfuneralhome.net.
