October 12, 1949 - August 2, 2019 Funeral service for Bonnie Mae Ivey, 69, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 605 W.E. Morton Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate. Ms. Ivey, who passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born October 12, 1949 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Ivey will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Precious memories will be forever cherished by: two daughters, Wanda Michelle Ivey of Opelika, AL and Jennie Nicole Ivey of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Nacovia Ivey (Mike) Dowdell, Shaunquenetta Ivey, Javante' Reese and Jeffrey Reese, Jr. all of Opelika, AL; six great grandchildren, Madison Dowdell, Mason Dowdell, Justin Cook, Javaeh Reese, Micah Dowdell and Marlee Dowdell; one sister, Bertha Bodie of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Louis (Martha) Ivey, Jr. and Johnny Lee Ivey both of Opelika, AL; companion, Roosevelt Whitlow of Montgomery, AL; two devoted nieces, Jacqueline Cofield of Opelika, AL and Regina Ivey of Madison, AL; two devoted nephews, Michael (JoAnn) Ivey of Bronx, NY and Timothy Chambers of Opelika, AL; four special friends, Diane Ambus, Mack Williams, Dorothy Hughley and Brenda Pitts a host of cousins, other relatives and the Antioch Church Family.
