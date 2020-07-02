Mrs. Katie Bell Peavy Ivey Mrs. Katie Bell Peavy Ivey, a resident of Lanett, AL and native of Camp Hill, AL, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Diversicare of Lanett Healthcare Facility, Lanett, AL. Graveside Services are scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon (Central Time) at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill, AL with Rev. Michael Heard officiating. Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. Public Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm (Central Time) from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 305 W. F. Burns Drive, Valley, AL. Mrs. Peavy, the daughter of the late Bruce and Mamie Sands Peavy accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age, and became a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL. She relocated to Florida where she spent most of her adult life. She is survived by her only child, Beulah E. Heard; one sister, Jewell (Edward) Webb; four grandchildren, Murial A. Heard (Roger) Collier, Chiquita L. Heard, Ralph E. Heard, Jr. and Markis E. Heard; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

