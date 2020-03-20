December 30, 1947 - March 17, 2020 Funeral service for Katherine Jackson, 72, of Auburn, AL will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Town Creek Cemetery, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate. Mrs. Jackson, who passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born December 30, 1947 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Mrs. Jackson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving and devoted husband, Lindsley Jackson, Jr. of Auburn, AL; one son, Corey (Reka) Jackson of Pinson, AL; two daughters, Tonya (Marques) Jackson of Opelika, AL and Kristy Jackson of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren, JaCoreus Jackson, Janiya Maddox, Jayla Maddox all of Auburn, and Chase Jackson of Pinson, AL; two brothers, Calvin (Elizabeth) Cobb and Mike (Barbara) Cobb both of Auburn, AL; one sister, Virginia Finley of Auburn, AL; devoted friends, Glenda Love, Charlotte Barnes and Regina Hutchinson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, JF Drake Class of 1965 and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants try and maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Jackson Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.
