November 29, 1932 - March 6, 2020 Funeral service for Mary Jackson, 87, of Cusseta, AL, will be at 11:00 am (CST)/12:00 noon (EST), at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 5058 US Highway 29 North, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Dr. Wendell V. Jones, Sr., Pastor and Eulogist, Reverend Debbie Dowdell, Officiating. Mrs. Jackson, who passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born November 29, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 1:00 pm 7:00 pm (CST). Mrs. Jackson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: five daughters, Mary S. Floyd of Cusseta, AL, Catherine (Henry) Tucker of Valley, AL, Linda A. Jackson, Dorothy J. Jackson and Patricia A. Jackson all of Cusseta, AL; two sons, Nathaniel (Kim) Jackson of West Point, GA and Willie Jackson III of Cusseta, AL; one brother, Allen Floyd of Cusseta, AL; sister-in-law whom was like a sister, Johnnie M. Pollard of Opelika, AL; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a special cousin, George "Bet" Milton of Opelika, AL; a special niece, Reverend Debbie (Marvin) Dowdell of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church family and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
