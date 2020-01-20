October 4, 1935 - January 18, 2020 Graveside service for Mrs. Nora Faye Jackson, 83, of Loachapoka, AL is Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Dr. Rusty Sowell is officiating. Mrs. Nora Faye Jackson, who died Saturday, January 18, 2020 was born October 4, 1935. She is survived by her daughters: Debra Weldon (Jerry) of Tallahassee, FL, and Kimberly Adams (Derek) of Opelika, AL; three sons: Neal Jackson (Pati) of Tallahassee, FL, Dale Jackson (Cathie) of Loachapoka, AL, and Erick Jackson (Robbie) of Opelika, AL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Danny Roberts (Marsha); and her sister, Bonnie Funderburk of Opelika, AL.

Tags

Load entries