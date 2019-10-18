June 3, 1985 - October 14, 2019 Funeral service for Sherry Jackson, 34, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Gardens Hills Cemetery, Bishop Freddie D. Williams will officiate. Ms. Jackson, who passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born June 3, 1985 in Sumter County, Georgia. Public viewing for Ms. Jackson will be Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: two children, Michael Jackson and Mariah Jackson both of Opelika, AL; parents, Brenda (Jim) McCurdy of Opelika, AL and Johnny (Vanessa) Jackson of Americus, GA; step-sister, Brittany Furlow of Americus, GA; step-brother, Trey Cross of Albany, GA; six aunts, Debra (Charles) Winston, Janice Williams, Mary Buchanan of Opelika, AL, Eddie Mae (Eugene) Williamson of Americus, GA, Mary McCurdy and Bobbie (Tommie) Robinson both of Waterbury, CT; eight uncles, Charles (Carrie) Buckhannon, Willie Albert Buckhannon, Michael Buckhannon, Thomas Buckhannon of Opelika, AL, David Buckhannon of Huntsville, AL, Ansley (Sharon) Jackson, Arthur (Jackie) Jackson of Americus, GA and Larry (Sharon) McCurdy of Buffalo, NY; special cousin, Lashonda (Terry) Caver of Opelika, AL; special friend, Sandra Vaughn of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
