October 15, 1935 - February 19, 2020 Funeral service for Waverly (Bree Eye) Jackson, Jr., 84, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2255 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Bernard Anderson will officiate. Mr. Jackson, who passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dadeville Health Care Center in Dadeville, AL, was born October 15, 1935 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, February 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Jackson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: two sons, Carl Jackson of Opelika, AL Ronnie (Bonita) Jackson of Auburn, AL; six daughters, Patricia Crowder, Levonia Baker, Valerie Dinkins, Reta Jackson, Kim Webb all of Auburn, AL and Stephanie White Mullgrav Stockbridge, GA; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Finley of Auburn, AL; fifteen grandchildren, Milford Crowder, Jr., O'Neil Crowder, Takella (Michael) Graves, DeAndra (Erica) Murph, Durrell (Volandra) Baker, Trevesha Jackson, Apollo Jackson, Marissa Jackson, Keyanna Findley, Kierra Findley, Savin Mullgrav, Shakurah Mullgrav, Timothy Mullgrav, Carl Waverly Jackson, Jr. and Rhonda Jackson; fourteen Great-grandchildren; a special god-son, Desmond Welch of Waverly, AL; a host of relatives and friends.

