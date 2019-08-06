Funeral service for Mr. Willie Gene Jackson, 72, of Conyers, Georgia will be held Wednesday 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Walter Jones will be officiating. Mr. Jackson peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Magnolia Hospice in Conyers, Georgia. In 1965, Mr. Jackson was class Valedictorian and served as Class President at William Hooper Councill High School in Huntsville, Alabama. IBM recruited Willie directly from high school where he quickly climbed the ranks and became one of the first African-American Vice-Presidents in the company. Willie had a very distinguished career as an executive at IBM traveling all over the world where he managed thousands of employees and had global oversight of business and technology solutions as a Corporate Vice-President of Worldwide Business Development. During his time at IBM, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Pace University. Mr. Jackson will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Willie was preceded in death by his father John Willis Jackson and his mother Lucy Mae Jackson. He leaves to cherish his wife, Mrs. Cynthia H. Jackson of Conyers, GA; two daughters, Verzelia Jackson-Duke of Huntsville, AL, Gena (Tyrone) Jackson-Walker of Bethlehem, GA and one son, William Gene (Sylvania) Jackson Jr. of Royal Palm Beach, FL; step children, Ramonica (James) Harton of Atlanta, GA and Harold (Michelle) Rice, Jr. of Huntersville, NC; grand-children, Darrius Jackson and Danielle Duke, John and Kendra, Johnathan and Connor; step grandchildren, Cydney and William Harton both of Atlanta, GA and Harold Rice, III of Huntersville, NC; sister, Johnnie Jackson (George) McDougald of Opelika, AL; two nieces Calandra McDougald Harris and Camilla McDougald both of Opelika, AL; two nephews Patrick K. McDougald of Birmingham, AL and Robert L. McDougald of Opelika, AL.; devoted aunts, Velma Evans, Etherial Jackson, Essie Johnson and Bernice Rowell; uncle, William (Pap) Jackson; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, a great-great nephew, cousins and friends
