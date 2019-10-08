October 30, 1918 - October 3, 2019 Mary Jane Jaeger passed away at Bethany House on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She missed turning 101 years old by four weeks. After residing in Ft.Lauderdale, Florida, for 50 years, she moved to Auburn, Alabama, where she has lived for the last 25 years. Following in the footsteps of other women in her family, she joined the Alpha Xi Delta fraternity when she was a student at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and was active in the alumnae groups in Ohio and Florida. Upon her arrival in Auburn, she joined what is now OLLI. She was also active in the Auburn Women's Club, Tulip Garden Club and Study Club. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe as well as China and South Africa. She was an avid bird watcher and always excited to add another check to her life-long list of bird sightings. She is survived by her son Richard Jaeger (Joan), Auburn, Alabama, her grandson Peter Jaeger (Jennifer), St. Petersburg, Florida, and her granddaughter Stephanie Jaeger-Stanley (Beth), San Mateo, California. Our many thanks to her special, loving caregiver Nancy Cargill of Opelika. A private family graveside service will be held in Springfield, Ohio, at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to the Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Dr., Auburn, AL 36832.
