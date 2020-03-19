August 11, 1973 - March 16, 2020 Benny Frank James, 46, of Notasulga, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Baptist South. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mr. James is survived by his mother Pearl Brown Waldrop and step father Rurel Waldrop; his sisters Nikki James and Tina Floyd; his brother Buster Brown; his niece Ashley Marie James; his nephew Michael Young; his father Robert Frank James and step mother Debra James; his sister Summer James; his brother Zeb James; and his sister Kim Battle.

To plant a tree in memory of Benny James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

