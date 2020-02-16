Mrs. Lavera Banks James, 97 of Waverly, AL passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 12 Noon CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Calvin Marshall, Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. James is survived by her daughter, Ruby O'dell Ray of Waverly, AL, six grandchildren, Tina (Carl) Birmingham of Montgomery, AL, Eddie Ruth Pressely, Bruce (Teresa) Ray and Christopher Ray, all of Waverly, AL, Angela (Clifford) Davis of Knoxville, TN and Cynthia Ray of Phenix City, AL, thirteen great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
