Funeral service for Mrs. Lillie Jenkins, 85, of Auburn, AL, will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ebenezer CME Church with interment in Pine Level Cemetery. Rev. Robert Strickland will officiate. Mrs. Jenkins passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Ebenezer CME Church. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: one daughter, Brenda (Edward) Cobb of Auburn, AL; two granddaughters, Stephanie Cobb and Nadia (William) Rivers both of Auburn, AL; three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; three stepsons, Artie B. (Gwen) Jenkins and Eddie Lee (Ann) Jenkins both of Salem, AL and Lindsey Jenkins of Huntsville, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

