April 10, 1965 - February 1, 2020 Mrs. Barbara Lynn Jenkins, 55, of Opelika passed away February 1st at EAMC. She was born in Lee County to Dozier and Jean Norton. She is survived by her husband Ricky Jenkins; children: Josh Barnett of Fort Payne, AL, Brandi Jenkins of Opelika, AL; grandchildren: Lexie Sanspree, Bailey Hess, Ashlee Jenkins, Jackson Barnett all of Opelika; great grandchild Kane Hess of Opelika; siblings: Becky (Harold) Harper, Donna Long, Debbie Neese, Beth (Mike) Bell, Kristi Norton all of Opelika; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11:00am until 12:00pm Wednesday, February 5th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home; with a graveside service to follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1:00pm. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Jenkins, Mrs. Barbara Lynn
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
