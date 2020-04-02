September 29, 1970 - March 25, 2020 Graveside service for Pamela Jenkins, 50, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Friday, April 3, 2020, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. Ms. Jenkins, who passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 29, 1970 in Tuskegee, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Jenkins Thomas. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, Brandon Jenkins of Smyrna, GA and Phillip Tucker III of Tampa, FL; father, Lonnie (Julia) Simpson of Salem, AL; step-father, LA Thomas of Opelika, AL; one sister, Adrianna Jenkins of Fort Lauderdale, FL; three brothers, Tony Jenkins of Marietta, GA, Lavorris (Nyesha) Jenkins of New Port News, VA and Tim Simpson of Houston, TX; three uncles, Lindsey Jenkins of Huntsville, AL, Eddie Lee (Ann) Jenkins and Artie B. (Gwendolyn) Jenkins both of Salem, AL; a host other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.
