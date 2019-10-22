November 20, 1931 - October 15, 2019 Funeral service for Roberta Jenkins, 87, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 605 W.E. Morton Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Jerry Dowdell will officiate. Ms. Jenkins, who passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born November 20, 1931 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Jenkins will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Jenkins will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: three children, Angie Jenkins, Margaret (Reginald) Cobb and Morris Jenkins all of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, Zangela Jenkins, Mallory (Steve) Simpson of Opelika, AL, Jimmy Thornton of Daytona Beach, FL, Faison Echols of Dallas, TX and Regis J. Cobb of Qatar, Arabia; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins of Detroit, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
