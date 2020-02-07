May 6, 1936 - February 5, 2020 Ellis Clyde Jenkins, Sr., of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late John and Cleo Parker Jenkins on May 6, 1936 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on February 5, 2020 . He was 83 years old. Ellis worked at Pepperell Mill for 10 years and retired from Opelika Fire Department after 27 years as assistant Chief. He loved his farm and raised cows and hay for many years. His greatest joy was his family and grandchildren. He loved his Church and Church family at Watoola Methodist where he was a lifelong member. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Jenkins; Children, Ellis Clyde Jenkins, Jr., and Teresa Diane Jenkins (Fiancé, Patrick Pate); 3 grandsons, Todd Jenkins of Nashville, Tennessee Jonathan and Taylor Jenkins of Opelika, Alabama; sisters, Glenda Eubanks (Tex) of Dadeville and Frances Newton of Newnan, Georgia, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Gary R. Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Watoola United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Watoola Church Rebuilding Fund. (1370 Lee Road 38 Opelika, AL. 36804)
