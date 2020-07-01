Graveside service for Arie Johnson, 94, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2000 South Uniroyal Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend George C. McCulloh will officiate. Mrs. Johnson, who passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born April 6, 1926, in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Johnson will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Dock T. (Carolyn) Johnson, Jr. of Opelika, AL; daughter, Marianne (Willie B.) Baker of Auburn, AL; fifteen grandchildren; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Mary Lee "Billie" Abrams of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Stinson of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

To plant a tree in memory of Arie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

