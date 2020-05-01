November 4, 1947 - April 26, 2020 Graveside service for Bishop James W. Johnson, 72, of Trussville, AL, formerly of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery,1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Bishop Kenneth Carter, Sr. will officiate. Bishop Johnson, who passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Trussville, AL, was born November 4, 1947 in Opelika, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jessica Johnson; his children, Ricardo D. (Darnisha) Johnson of Atlanta, GA, Marcus F. Johnson, Antwone Jermaine Johnson, Monica (Juan) Jackson, Reshonne (Ben) Davis and Demond McCord all of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren, Nia, Jaia, Angel, Micah, Nyah, Isaiah and Jacob; one sister, Eula Johnson of Atlanta, GA; two brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
