November 12, 1943 - December 21, 2019 Funeral Service for Mr. Frederick (Freddie) S. Johnson, Jr., 76, of Waverly, Alabama, will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Henderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Waverly Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on November 12, 1943 in Langdale, Alabama to Frederick S. Johnson, Sr. and Catherine Pike Johnson. Mr. Johnson was an Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, NRA, Sons of Confederacy and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 15001. Mr. Johnson also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was an avid Auburn fan. He is survived by his nieces, Kathy A. Faircloth (Donald), Tracey A. Daugherty (Richard), Sandra A. Corley and Wendy Gregg (Darryl); nephew, Eddie Hughes, great nieces, Kelly Lloyd (Blake), Jennifer Faircloth, Maria M. Daugherty, Stephanie Sherum, Kayla Crouch (Brandon), Kasi Hughes and Whitney Bronson; great nephews, William Faircloth and Zach Hughes; great great nieces, Harley Lloyd, Chloie Crouch and Ainsley Hughes; great great nephews, Cameron Clark, Jaxon Clark, Tyler Sherum, Jacob Sherum, Conner Crouch, Able Edwards, Bentley Bronson and Landon Bronson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maxine Johnson Appel and Linda Hughes May. Memorials may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project or to your local Humane Society. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
